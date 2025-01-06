India, US Discuss Defence, Security, Nuclear Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in New Delhi on Monday, with defence, security, civil nuclear cooperation and clean chains being discussed, among other issues.

A joint press release after the talks said that both sides held extensive discussions on broad bilateral, regional and global agenda in continuation of regular high-level dialogue between the two.

"Following the launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies by Prime Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo in May 2022, the two NSAs have driven concrete initiatives between the two countries across a range of areas including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Telecommunications, Defence and Space," the joint statement said.

Ongoing progress in defence, cyber and maritime security cooperation was reviewed during the dialogue as well.

Sullivan briefed the Indian side on the updates brought out by the Biden administration to US missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime that will boost US commercial space cooperation with India.

Sullivan announced US efforts to finalize necessary steps to delist Indian nuclear entities, which will promote civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains.

"The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good," Modi said in his official X account. (end)

