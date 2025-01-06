Pilotsglobal Observed A Softening In Global Pilot Recruitment Demand In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PilotsGlobal, the leading for pilot-specific hiring, reported a noticeable decline in global pilot recruitment demand throughout 2024, with pilot job vacancies down by 9.2% in the eleven months ending November 2024 compared to the same period last year. Specific statistical figures courtesy of the Future & Active Pilots Alliance ( ).North AmericaIn the U.S., pilot recruitment by Part 121 airline carriers dropped sharply, with 4,712 pilots hired by November 2024 compared to 11,170 in 2023. Airlines like Spirit, JetBlue, Southwest, Hawaiian, Atlas, and American Airlines reported no pilot hires for November 2024. Regionals, such as PSA Airlines, have also slowed, mirroring American Airlines' hiring policies. However, some regionals, including Republic Airways, are preparing for recruitment activities in 2025. Business aviation vacancies have similarly softened. Canadian trends are similar to U.S.A. with muted hiring in the last year.Asia PacificThe Asia Pacific market remains largely stagnant, except for Cathay Pacific's efforts to replace turned-over pilots, as well as multiple regional airlines hiring for the first time since the pandemic. Airlines such as Korean Air, following its merger with Asiana Airlines, and select Japanese carriers are preparing for hiring in 2025.EuropeThe European market remains soft, with over 330 vacancies in the airline and business aviation sectors. ACMI operators dominate recruitment, offering wet and dry leases to airlines awaiting aircraft deliveries that are currently delayed due to supply chain and manufacturing issues, followed by hiring by major Baltic carriers.Other Global RegionsMiddle Eastern recruitment is subdued, with major carriers anticipating future growth and turnover. The CIS region sees Air Astana leading with aggressive hiring. African and LATAM markets remain largely dormant.Vacancy BreakdownGlobally, most current vacancies are for Captains (38%), followed by flight instructors (34%) and First Officers (28%).Market Outlook for 2025PilotsGlobal projects a gradual recovery in 2025, with U.S. recruitment picking up by mid-spring and APAC markets rebounding later in the year. European and MENA markets remain unpredictable. Recruitment growth will likely be influenced by aircraft delivery delays and engine issues on Airbus A320s, which hinder expansion. As widely known, recruitment typically stems from expansion (new aircraft deliveries) or pilot turnover, both of which remain limited.Despite current challenges driven by aircraft delivery delays and limited turnover, PilotsGlobal projects an 8.8% growth in vacancies for 2025, signaling recovery ahead. As the trusted platform for connecting airlines with top-tier pilots, PilotsGlobal remains the go-to resource for recruitment insights and solutions in the aviation industry.Visit PilotsGlobal or for further information.

