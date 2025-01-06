Award-Winning Author Dennis R. Garcia Embarks On Kansas Book Tour To Celebrate Las Madres

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success, the latest work from International Latino Award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia, is making its way home as Garcia embarks on a Kansas book tour this February. Known for his ability to weave personal family narratives with historical events, Garcia's latest book celebrates the resilience and contributions of Latina women who shaped communities across Kansas and the Great Plains.

Garcia's second book chronicles the journeys of three generations of Latina women whose lives intersect with the history of the Midwest. From Mexico to the Great Plains, Las Madres recounts their personal and collective resilience, highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of Latina women to the cultural and social fabric of Kansas.

The book also pays homage to Garcia's mother, Irene Garcia (née Rodriguez), who was born in Dodge City, KS, graduated from Dodge City High School, married and lived in Garden City for nearly 50 years. Irene contributed to the improvement of those communities through her work in education, immigration and naturalization, and community organizations. Along with her husband, D.C. Garcia built a legacy of civic service and community leadership-a legacy Dennis continues with his storytelling.

“Kansas holds a special place in my heart,” Garcia said.“The women of Las Madres-Candelaria, Rafaela, and Irene-are reflections of countless families whose sacrifices and determination made a lasting impact on this region. Sharing their stories with Kansans is deeply meaningful to me.”

Kansas Book Tour Dates

Date: February 12, 2025

Location: Finney County Historical Museum, Garden City

Time: 12:00 PM

Date: February 13, 2025

Location: Raven Book Store, Lawrence

Time: 6:00 PM

Date: February 14, 2025

Location: Newton Public Library

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Date: February 15, 2025

Location: Reno County Museum, Hutchinson

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Date: February 16, 2025

Location: The Dusty Bookshelf, Manhattan

Time: 2:00 PM

Date: February 18, 2025

Location: Finney County Historical Museum

Time: 6:00 PM

Date: February 19, 2025

Location: Ford County Historical Museum, Dodge City

Time: 6:00 PM

Date: February 20, 2025

Location: Watermark Books and Café, Wichita

Time: 6:00 PM

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Order Now:

🔗 University Press of Kansas

🔗 Amazon

Available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats

Each event will feature a discussion, audience Q&A, and an opportunity for attendees to have their books signed by Garcia.

“Kansas is not just the setting for these stories-it's their foundation,” Garcia added.“This tour is about honoring the legacy of Latina women and the communities that embraced them, including my own family in Dodge City.”

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia's career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family's incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit .

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Veronica V Sopher

VV Sopher LLC

+1 512-694-6853

