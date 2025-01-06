Massive Snowstorm Forces Ohio, Maryland, And D.C. Schools To Close

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A major winter storm is causing widespread disruptions across the Central Plains, Midwest, and East Coast of the US that were set to reopen after winter break are being forced to close, as heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain move through several states.

The storm , which is moving south of Northeast Ohio, prompted early morning closures, including the Columbus City Schools district, which canceled all classes and activities on Monday as the storm barrels into the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for parts of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. The warnings extend from Sunday night through Tuesday morning, with significant snowfall expected.



The NWS forecast predicts up to 1 to 3 inches of snow per hour, making travel extremely dangerous or nearly impossible at times. The areas expected to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow include Ohio, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Maryland is one of the hardest-hit states, with a statewide winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Tuesday. In response to the severe conditions, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency, mobilizing state resources to handle potential threats and hazards before they escalate. The storm is expected to bring a combination of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain, particularly impacting the Mid-Atlantic region.

With travel conditions worsening, local authorities are urging residents to delay non-essential travel. The power grid is also being affected, with more than 240,000 customers without power early Monday morning across Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and West Virginia, according to Poweroutage.

In addition to school closures, several counties across the affected regions have canceled classes, including major cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Louisville. The storm has prompted significant disruptions to both daily activities and the ability to travel safely. Maryland's state of preparedness aims to improve coordination among state agencies and ensure effective responses to the storm's impacts.

As the storm continues to move eastward, residents are urged to remain vigilant and heed local advisories to stay safe during this dangerous winter weather event.