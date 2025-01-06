Beamr CEO Highlights Strategy And 2025 Initiatives On The Wall Street Resource Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herzliya Israel, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in optimization and solutions, today announced the release of an interview featuring Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Carmel, conducted by Jeff Kone of The Wall Street Resource.

Listen to the full interview with Beamr CEO on The Wall Street Research website here and on Beamr's investor relations website here .

Carmel explained Beamr's unique that positions the company as a leader: "All video standards out there don't know how much distortion they are injecting into the video when massively compressing it. They don't have 'eyes'. Beamr built a solution exactly for that. We added technology that takes video compression that is used everywhere and gave it 'eyes' – meaning that we can compress video to the maximum extent possible without introducing any visual artifacts. We make video experiences better, faster and at lower cost."



Carmel added that in 2025, the company plans to scale up its service and aims address new customers in growing video markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, autonomous vehicles and more.

The interview further delves into Beamr's strategy, highlighting the company's innovative, proprietary technology that maintains video quality while improving performance and efficiency. Additional topics include Beamr's strategic market positioning, its use of AI to drive industry disruption, growth strategies, customer landscape, and key upcoming catalysts.

A link to the archived interview may be accessed on The Wall Street Research website here and on Beamr's investor relations website here .

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr's inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit



Forward-Looking Statements

