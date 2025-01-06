Russia Set To Share Space Tech With North Korea - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia intends to share its advanced space and satellite with North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang providing weapons and other equipment to Moscow to sustain its war effort against Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Yonhap reports, according to Ukrinform.

"We have reasons to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite to Pyongyang," Blinken said in a joint press with South Korean Foreign Cho Tae-yul in Seoul.

He also suggested that Russian leader Vladimir may be close to waling back a decades-long policy of accepting the DPRK's nuclear arms program.

The Secretary of State noted that the issue is the focus of not only of the United States, but also of South Korea and Japan.

This week, Blinken embarked on a three-country tour with scheduled stops in Japan and France. This trip is expected to be his last foreign visit as the top American diplomat in the Biden administration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in exchange for the participation of North Korean troops in the Russian war against Ukraine, Moscow could agree to transfer to Pyongyang technology for missile and submarine production.