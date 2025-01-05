Last-Gasp Dembele Strike Helps PSG Emerge Champs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ousmane Dembele's stoppage-time goal settled the Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup) yesterday, giving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a 1-0 win over Monaco in a fixture played at 974 in Doha.

PSG's troubles in front of goal this season have often cost them in the Champions League, and they were thwarted throughout this game by a combination of poor finishing and some fine saves by Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Koehn.

However, it was ultimately a deserved victory for Luis Enrique's team, as PSG won the trophy - the French equivalent of a Super Cup or England's Community Shield - for the 11th time in the last 12

seasons.

This fixture was supposed to be staged in Beijing on August 8 as the curtain-raiser to the French campaign.

However, it ended up being called off by the Chinese authorities, and Qatar - which owns PSG via Qatar Sports Investments - stepped in to offer to stage the game.

A total of 39,682 fans flocked to the unique Qatar 2022 stadium to see PSG and AS Monaco compete for the French league's top title, cheering on stars including

Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembélé, Lee Kang-in, Achraf Hakimi, Takumi Minamino and Eliesse Ben Seghir. PSG won a clean sweep of the domestic honours in France last season and were looking to claim the first leg of another treble in this campaign.

A 4-2 win away in Monaco last month, when Dembele scored a double, allowed them to finish 2024 with a 10-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 from both Marseille and the principality club.

When Desire Doue pounced on a slack pass out by Koehn and sent a shot off the bar on eight minutes, it looked like it was going to be a very long evening for Monaco.

Vitinha sent a shot just wide and Lee Kang-in had a thunderous strike tipped over by Koehn, although Monaco also threatened when a Maghnes Akliouche hit was tipped away by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Eliesse Ben Seghir also tested PSG's Italian goalkeeper shortly after the break, and Vanderson hit the post from a tight angle for Monaco, but PSG stepped up the pressure as the second half went on.

The game was nevertheless heading for penalties before the goal came in the 92nd minute, as substitute Fabian Ruiz was released down the left and sent a low ball across the penalty area for Dembele to convert at the far post.

Since hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world in 2022, Qatar has hosted a number of large sporting events.

This includes the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which broke records for fan attendance and digital engagement, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, which concluded last month on the two-year anniversary of Qatar 2022.

Recently FIFA announced the dates of the first of five consecutive FIFA U-17 World Cups to be hosted by Qatar annually.

The elite youth tournament will take place between 5-22 November 2025.

Qatar will also host the FIFA Arab Cup in 2025, 2029 and 2033, with the 2025 edition taking place end of this year.

Trophee des Champions Visit Qatar was organised by the Local Organising Committee for Football Events and supported as a title sponsor by Visit Qatar, the main marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism.

