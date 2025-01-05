Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- First Deputy Prime Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah reaffirmed that Decree Law (158/2024) of amending Article 16 of Amiri Decree (15/1959) on Kuwaiti citizenship law, guarantees a decent life for foreign wives of Kuwaitis in accordance with Article 8 of the Kuwaiti Citizenship Law whose citizenship were revoked.
KUWAIT -- Internet services in Kuwait are currently affected by a cut in global cables that LINK the country with international internet outlets, said the Communication and Information technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA).
ADEN -- Kuwait's Shaikh Abdullah Al Nouri Charity Society inaugurated the project of Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain primary school and its facilities in Ausailan district in Shabwa Governorate, east of Yemen, as part of "Kuwait Beside You" campaign.
RAMALLAH -- A young Palestinian man fell martyred by Israeli occupation forces' bullets in Askar Palestinian refugee camp in eastern Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's first International Chess Festival kicked off, which includes five tournaments with more than 250 participants from 25 countries. (end) mb
