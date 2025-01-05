Iphone 17 'Air': Price, Design, And Everything We Know So Far About Apple's 2025 Device

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) When Apple unveils its 17 lineup this fall, all eyes will likely be on a groundbreaking new model rumoured to redefine the design standard. Nicknamed the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim-although the official name remains under wraps-this device is reported to be the thinnest iPhone ever built, promising a striking departure from its predecessors.

According to a report by South Korean publication Sisa Journal, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a remarkable thickness of just 6.25mm. This represents a 25 per cent reduction in thickness compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, which measures 8.25mm, and is even slimmer than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus at 7.8mm. For context, Apple's previous thinnest model, the iPhone 6, measured 6.9mm, earning it the reputation of being a“very thin phone” in its time.

The rumoured design would make the iPhone 17 Air not only an engineering marvel but also a bold aesthetic statement, offering a sleek and featherlight feel in the hand.

In addition to its standout design, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a price tag comparable to the iPhone 16 Plus, which starts at USD899. Reports suggest Apple may forgo the "Plus" model this year, positioning the iPhone 17 Air as a similarly priced alternative. Earlier speculation had hinted at a significantly higher price point, akin to the Pro models, but recent insights from The Wall Street Journal corroborate the USD899 estimate. This pricing strategy could make the iPhone 17 Air an attractive option for those seeking cutting-edge design without breaking the bank.

The iPhone 17 Air's rumoured ultra-thin design and competitive pricing signal Apple's commitment to innovation while maintaining a balance between premium features and affordability. While details are still emerging, the prospect of a 6.25mm-thin iPhone has already set the tech world abuzz. With its debut still months away, anticipation is mounting for what could be the most distinctive iPhone release in years.