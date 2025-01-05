Kuwait's Charity Inaugurates Opening Of Primary School In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Shaikh Abdullah Al Nouri Charity Society inaugurated on Sunday the project of Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain primary school and its facilities in Ausailan district in Shabwa Governorate, east of Yemen, as part of "Kuwait Beside You" campaign.

In a press release during the opening, Ahmad Karda, secretary general of Ausailan municipal council, thanked Kuwait and its people for their continued and unlimited support to Yemeni people in education and different humanitarian fields.

He also expressed appreciation to the family of the deceased Abdulaziz Al-Babtain and the society for carrying out this key project.

Meanwhile, head of education office in Ausailan Nasser Al-Shuraimi said the five-class school would contribute to mitigating high density in other schools and provide important opportunities for education.

The planned school has five equipped classes, two offices for management and teachers, a depot, bathrooms and a buffet. (end)

