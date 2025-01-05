‘It Is Difficult To Be In Vinicius Jr’S Shoes’: Carlo Ancelotti

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Jan 5 (IANS) forward Vinicius Jr was once again at the center of controversy after the Brazilian shoved Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the face on Saturday (IST). Head coach Carlo Ancelotti sympathised with the 24-year-old and claimed it was not easy to be in his shoes.

“It wasn't a red card, it was a yellow card, and that is why we hope he doesn't get any matches. It is difficult to be him if I put myself in his shoes. It is difficult to put up with everything that happens and the insults. It is not that simple, but he tries to improve. He is sad about the red card and has apologised, but we have to look forward.

“I see what is happening and what has happened in the stadiums with him. His attitude has improved a lot and he can still improve, but nobody is perfect. He is doing a lot of work with this and has improved a lot, so much so that he is the best player in the world,” said Ancelotti in a press conference.

Ancelotti had stated that the club would be appealing the red card shown to the Brazilian. The RFEF Disciplinary Committee will meet on Tuesday to read referee Cesar Soto Grado's report and decide on Vinicius' punishment.

Los Blancos will be facing third-division side Club Deportiva Minera, who are currently leading the Tercera Division, at Cartagonova in the Copa del Rey.

The side was eliminated from the 2023/24 season's cup competition by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. The Italian went on to state his side's objective will be to reach the finals of the tournament.

“The Copa del Rey is not a problem until you are knocked out. When you are knocked out of the Cup it is a problem because Real Madrid tries to compete in all the competitions. The problem will be if we get out of the Copa del Rey. In recent years this competition has gone very well for us and playing in the final is something very nice. The objective is to get to the final, as always,” Ancelotti added.