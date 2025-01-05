Guterres urges fresh approach to resolving Cyprus issue

(MENAFN)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the need for a renewed and critical examination of the path forward in resolving the long-standing Cyprus issue.



“It is also important, at this stage and after the findings of my Personal Envoy, to have a critical look at the way forward through an informal broader meeting with the two sides and the guarantor powers,” Guterres stated in his latest report on the UN’s Good Offices Mission in Cyprus, obtained by Anadolu.



The report, covering developments between June 13 and December 11, 2024, highlights the conclusion of Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar’s tenure as the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus in July 2024. Despite her efforts, the report notes that "no common ground had been found" between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot Administration to advance a resolution.



Guterres expressed optimism about the potential for progress, citing an informal dinner he hosted on October 15 in New York with TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides. The two leaders reportedly agreed on several constructive steps during the meeting.



The Secretary-General urged all stakeholders to approach future engagements with openness and a commitment to rebuilding trust. “I also encouraged the leaders to consider how to bridge the gap in their positions and rebuild trust to allow movement leading to a settlement,” Guterres added, noting that Cypriots still hope for a mutually acceptable resolution.

