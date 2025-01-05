Turkiye's Defence Exports Hit Record $7.2Bn In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkiye's defence and aerospace achieved a significant milestone in 2024, recording $7.2bn in exports, a 29 percent surge from the previous year, head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat said.

This achievement surpasses the year's defense export target of $6.5bn by 11 percent, Haluk Gorgun announced on X adding that his country's companies have become able to export not to a certain region but to 180 countries around world.

"In 2025, we will continue to work with the same determination to achieve a permanent increase in exports," Gorgun stressed