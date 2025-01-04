Tourism Encouraged In The Protected Areas Of Colón

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The province of Colón not only offers shopping in the shopping centers or in the Colón Free Zone, it also offers tours to its protected areas, which national and foreign tourists can access to experience contact with nature.

Among the protected areas that can be visited are the national parks of Portobelo, the Protected Landscapes of San Lorenzo, Galeta Island and the Lago Recreational Area.

To access these places, people must access the Mi Ambiente website and look for the Procedures section and select the protected place they want to visit.

People who are interested in visiting the Portobelo National Park, located on the Costa Arriba of Colón, will know that the area was created in 1976.

This is an area that has mountains, coastal areas and Spanish fortifications in Portobelo-cabecera.

Visitors will be able to enjoy tributaries such as: Guanche, Cascajal, Brazuelo and Piedra River, among others. Each of these tributaries is full of wildlife.

To reach these beautiful sites, you must make the corresponding arrangements.

Once approved, interested parties will be accompanied by park rangers, who monitor and protect these areas.

As for mountainous areas, there are: Sierra Llorona, Cerro Bruja, Palmas, where all kinds of birds, reptiles, insects and mammals live, among others.

This is how Portobelo National Park becomes a destination for lovers of ecotourism full of history and biodiversity.

MENAFN04012025000218011062ID1109055246