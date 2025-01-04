Iran strengthens border security with military deployment, smart walls

(MENAFN) Iran has enhanced its border security by deploying military brigades and constructing advanced smart walls along its eastern and western borders.



Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army, confirmed on Friday that ground forces are on high alert to support these strategic measures. The brigades are strategically positioned to prevent the smuggling of illegal goods, such as narcotics, and to reduce unauthorized border crossings.



"Border security is vital for any nation. Without control over our borders, we risk uncontrolled movement of people, which would undermine domestic social stability," Sayyari emphasized.



A key element of Iran's border security strategy is the development of smart walls in areas where they are feasible. These walls are equipped with advanced technologies, including sensors and cameras, according to Sayyari. He explained that these technologies are integrated into a comprehensive monitoring system to ensure robust control over the borders.



Sayyari likened the importance of border security to protecting one's home, stating, "It’s like safeguarding your house—if you fail to secure your home from intruders, you lose both security and respect."



