Thirty Years Of Arabian Nights In São Paulo

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – It all started with a small door. This is how Nicole Mercatelli recalls the history of the Arab-inspired bar her parents opened in the 1990s in São Paulo. That small door, from where takeouts of sfiha and fried pizza came from, gradually expanded until it became the spacious Dunas of today, with a seating capacity for 380 people, either in the indoor area, where the retractable ceiling mimics the pyramids of Egypt, or in the outdoor section, where the atmosphere is informal and almost beach-like.

The bar has a dancer qualification process

The menu has also expanded along with the space. Now the venue offers a diverse menu, featuring classic Arab dishes such as falafel, sfihas, kibbeh, and shawarmas, as well as Brazilian options to cater to all tastes. The entertainment, like the menu, blends Brazilian options – such as sertanejo, samba, and MPB – with Arabian nights. On Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, the bar hosts live belly dance performances accompanied by traditional instruments, where the dancers form a Dabke circle.

“My father is of Syrian descent, but he has always been fascinated, since childhood, by Ancient Egypt. So everything in the bar is carefully thought out, and the entire theme is designed for customers to feel like they are in a temple,” explains Nicole. In addition to the pyramid-shaped ceiling, there are statues of Egyptian gods and paintings with papyri.“But there's also this cozy, Brazilian bar vibe, which makes the place a mix that appeals to all our customers, where everyone can feel at home.”

Symbols of Ancient Egypt adorn the bar

Over the years, the demand for Arabian nights has always been high due to the unique attractions.“It's such a great energy because the audience can also participate, learning to dance with our performers. We're one of the pioneers in Brazil when it comes to belly dance shows. Customers come not just to eat or drink but for a complete experience.” Dunas is also a trailblazer in hookah rentals. The bar features two outdoor areas where smoking is allowed. Customers can bring their own hookah or rent one from the establishment, which also offers flavored tobacco and other items for sale.

The two leading musicians of the Arabian nights are Mohamad Azra and George Mouzayek, who have been part of the venue's staff for two decades. Azra was born in Damascus from a Syrian father and a Lebanese mother. He came to Brazil in 2000 and began working at Dunas in 2002. Mouzayek was also born in Syria, in the city of Aleppo, and moved to Brazil at the age of nine. Azra sings and plays the keyboard, while Mouzayekplays the darbuka, a traditional Arabic percussion instrument.

As one of the pioneers in introducing belly dancing to a bar setting, Dunas established a dancer qualification program held twice a year. Judges are brought in to evaluate the participants, and dancers from all over Brazil apply to take part. Those who pass receive the Dunas Seal, a benchmark in Brazilian belly dancing. Many of the qualified dancers are hired by the venue, which currently has a 60-dancer staff who perform on a rotating weekly schedule.

Dunas attracts a diverse and loyal audience

With its blend of menu, music, and dance-part Brazilian, part Arab-Dunas attracts a highly diverse audience. Families, groups of friends, couples, visitors from other states, and members of the Arab community all gather there. Despite this eclectic mix, the clientele remains loyal: according to Nicole, the venue now welcomes the second and even third generation of its original patrons.

Heading the marketing team, 23-year-old Nicole was born when Dunas had already grown beyond its humble beginnings. She grew up alongside the business's continuous expansion, witnessing the dedication her parents, Marcelo and Rejane Mercatelli, put into transforming that small spot selling esfihas into a thriving, grand-scale bar.

Quick facts:

Dunas Bar

Rua Dr. Virgílio Machado, 104 – Vila Pierina – São Paulo, Brazil

11 2958.0836 / 98716.0036

Instagram profile

Hours of operation:

Monday: 5 PM to 12 AM

Tuesday and Wednesday: 5 PM to 1 AM

Thursday: 5 PM to 2 AM

Friday: 5 PM to 4 AM

Saturday: 12 PM to 4 AM

Sunday: 12 PM to 1 AM

Schedule:

Tuesday: Sertanejo – 9 PM to 12 AM

Wednesday: Arabian Night – 9 PM to 12 AM

Thursday: Arabian Night – 9 PM to 12 AM

Friday: Sertanejo – 9 PM to 12 AM

Saturday: Samba – 2 PM to 6 PM

Saturday: Pop Rock – 9 PM to 1 AM

Sunday: MPB and Samba – 2 PM to 6 PM

Sunday: Arabian Night – 7 PM to 11 PM

Capacity: 380 seats

Wheelchair accessible: Yes

Parking: Yes

Report by Débora Rubin, in collaboration with ANBA.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

The post Thirty years of Arabian nights in São Paulo appeared first on ANBA News Agency .