Pakistani PM Vows United Front Against Terrorism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Prime of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed firm commitment to eradicate the scourge of to put the country on the path of economic development.

While chairing a meeting of Apex Committee on National Action Plan here in Islamabad on Friday, Sharif said that the center, provinces and defense institutions should collectively formulate a coordinated plan in this regard.

Expressing resolve to wipe out outfits, he said that improving law and order situation in the entire country is important to achieve the agenda of progress and development.

The premier said Pakistan responded in a befitting manner to a recent cross border attack. He further said, "We are also cognizant of the foreign hands that are hatching conspiracies against Pakistan inside Balochistan province."

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over efforts towards increasing the capacity of the counter terrorism department in provinces, noting that Punjab province is taking a lead in this regard.

He also emphasized the need for supplying police with modern equipment and ensuring merit based induction in the force.

He said that Pakistan has assumed its responsibilities as a non permanent member of the UN Security Council saying the country will fully play its role in international diplomacy.

He also congratulated the Foreign Minister and his team for their efforts regarding the election of Pakistan as a non permanent member of the UNSC with an overwhelming majority.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the propaganda campaign and the "venom being spread against Pakistan on social media is a challenge on the digital front that also needs to be countered."(end)

sbk











MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109052606