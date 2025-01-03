ROSSARIO GEORGE UNVEILS NEW HONEY COLLECTION IN PEACH AND PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIP SHOP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rossario George , the globally celebrated luxury lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the next evolution of its signature Honey Collection. For 2025, the brand will debut this beloved line in a fresh and luminous peach hue, setting a vibrant tone for the upcoming season.The Peach Honey Collection will feature timeless staples, including tailored suits, elegant blazers, and chic heels, alongside two stunning new pieces: a sleek camisole top and flowing palazzo pants. The first items from the collection will drop in Spring 2025, making it a must-have launch for the season. Designed to effortlessly blend sophistication and versatility, this collection is perfect for both day-to-evening transitions and special occasions.In addition to fashion, Rossario George is thrilled to introduce a 9-shade peach-inspired eyeshadow palette, an expansion of its luxury beauty line. This highly anticipated palette features a curated selection of matte, shimmer, and satin finishes, offering endless possibilities for subtle and bold looks alike.“Peach represents elegance, renewal, and individuality-values central to Rossario George,” said Tony Vincente, CEO and Creative Director.“The new Honey Collection and eyeshadow palette bring these values to life, combining bold design with versatility for our global audience.”The launch of the Peach Honey Collection coincides with another exciting announcement: Rossario George Beauty's partnership with Flip Shop, a leading social commerce platform. This collaboration enables the brand to expand its reach, connecting with new audiences through interactive and engaging shopping experiences.“Our partnership with Flip Shop is an exciting new chapter,” Vincente added.“It allows us to showcase our products, including the Peach Honey Palette, to a wider, tech-savvy audience while creating meaningful connections with our customers.”The first pieces of the Peach Honey Collection will be available starting Spring 2025 through / , and select retail partners. The 9-shade eyeshadow palette will launch simultaneously. Rossario George Beauty's Flip Shop store will also go live in January 2025, offering exclusive access to these new beauty products.

