Cook Smarts Launches A Game-Changing App For Meal Planning

Reducing Food Waste and the Mental of Daily Meals with One Convenient App

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cook Smarts LLC, a customizable meal planning service with a focus on food waste reduction, released a new mobile app in the Apple Store. After twelve years of helping families around the world put home-cooked meals on the table with their platform, Cook Smarts has made it even easier to plan, shop, prep, cook, and use up leftovers every week.

On the company's new milestone, Cook Smarts Founder Jess Dang said, "We have a deep understanding of how to support busy home cooks, and we are so excited that the AppStore is going to allow us to help more people achieve their food and food budget goals in 2025."

Every feature of the Cook Smarts app demonstrates the company's understanding of what home cooks need. Their service prioritizes efficiency and weeknight doability, relieving the mental load of meal planning while keeping the satisfaction of cooking dinners that burst with flavor. Included in the app's features are:



Streamlined meal plans uploaded every Thursday

Gluten-free, paleo, and vegetarian versions of every meal

Recipe library that is searchable with filters and ingredient keywords

Custom meal plans utilizing the recipe library

Efficient ingredient usage to reduce food waste

Innovative leftover suggestions and freezing instructions

Auto-populating grocery lists that are organized by store sections

Weekend prep tips with shelf-life time frames Smart nutrition facts that list macro nutrients per ingredient and include Weight Watchers points

For more information about Cook Smarts and how it can make daily life so much easier, please visit cooksmarts.

About Cook Smarts LLC:

Founded in 2012, Cook Smarts is a woman-owned meal planning service that solves the daily puzzle of getting nutritious, delicious, and affordable meals on the table every day. The company grew out of founder Jess Dang's passion for helping people live healthier lives through food. Cook Smarts addresses the time and energy barriers that many families face by delivering accessible, efficient, and diverse weekly meal plans that build confidence in the kitchen. With educational online resources and users from around the world, Cook Smarts helps thousands of families eat better every year.

