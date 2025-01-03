Ukraine Halts Russian Gas Supply To Europe
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kyiv- Ukraine on Wednesday halted Russian gas supplies to European customers through its pipeline Network after a pre-war transit deal expired at the end of last year.
Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's energy Minister, said Kyiv had stopped the transit in the interest of national security.“Russia is losing markets and will incur financial losses. Europe has already decided to phase out Russian gas, and this aligns with what Ukraine has done today,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Kyiv would not allow Moscow to use the transits to earn“additional billions...on the lives of our citizens.” But he had briefly held open the possibility of the gas flows continuing if payments to Russia were withheld.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Ahead Of Ukraine Visit, PM Modi Says India Supports Peace In This Region
As France Votes, Europe Holds Its Breath
MENAFN03012025000215011059ID1109051385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.