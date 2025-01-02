Kuwait To Host Tournament Of The Gulf Football Legends February
KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Executive Office of the Arab Gulf Cup football Federation announced on Thursday that the "legends" tournament would be held in Kuwait in February in response to an initiative by Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
The federation indicated in a statement that the planned championship was originally planned to be held on sidelines of the Khaleeji Zain 26 tournament, but it had been delayed to coincide with the annual Kuwait February festival.
The veterans' planned games aim at shedding light on the Gulf soccer heritage, with the participation of the former stars.
Minister Al-Mutairi had already declared that the soccer "legends" of the Gulf would be honored during the final match of Khaleeji Zain 26, due on Saturday. (end)
