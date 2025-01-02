Cancer Institute Jammu Registers 1670 Patients Since April 2024

According to news agency KNO, the institute conducted around 3,600 chemotherapy sessions between April 2024 and the present.

A senior official from the institute said that the Cancer Institute's outpatient services for specialised departments-Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pain & Palliative Care and Preventive Oncology-commenced on February 4, 2023. During the first year of operations, approximately 8,000 patients were treated. Since April 2024, 6,682 patients have been treated in the OPD alone.

Apart from in-house services, the institute conducted 15 outreach programmes during which over 1,200 patients received care. The daycare services for chemotherapy, operational since February 20, 2023, are running smoothly, providing essential treatment to cancer patients.

In a significant development, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) approved two seats in DNB Medical Oncology (Super Specialisation) for the institute in 2023, recognising its infrastructure and progress.

The official said that Ayushman Bharat (AB-PMJAY Sehat) services became available at the institute on June 26, 2023. Under this scheme, treatments worth crores of rupees have been provided to patients, with 5,376 patients registered for benefits at the institute.

The inpatient department (IPD) services were launched on November 6, 2023, with operations spread across the ground, first, and second floors of the facility.

The recent installation of a PET CT Scan Imaging system has been transformative, with 432 PET scans conducted to date. A Brachytherapy machine has also been installed, and 116 sessions have already been performed.

The official said the process for installing a Linear Accelerator (LINAC)-a machine that generates high-energy X-rays or electrons to treat cancer-has been completed.“The installation is expected shortly, marking another milestone for the institute,” he said.

