On PM Modi's Behalf, Rijiju To Offer Chadar At Ajmer Sharif Dargah On Jan 4

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 1 (IANS) Union for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will present the Chadar sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Dargah Sharif of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on January 4 (Saturday).

This tradition is observed annually during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where the Prime Minister's chadar is offered at the Dargah Sharif. The Union Minister for Minority Affairs customarily represents the Prime Minister during this significant occasion.

Rijiju is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur airport at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday and will to Ajmer by road. The chadar offering ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Ajmer Dargah Sharif.

During this visit, Union Minister Rijiju will also launch the web portal of Dargah Sharif and the 'Garib Nawaz' mobile app, aimed at enhancing convenience for devotees. Additionally, the Urs Manual, detailing the operation and arrangements for the Urs, will be released.

The new web portal provides comprehensive information about the life and teachings of Khwaja Saheb. It also offers details about facilities provided by the Dargah Committee, such as 'langar' and 'deg' services, and includes an option for online guesthouse bookings. A key feature of the portal is the live darshan facility, enabling devotees worldwide to experience live telecasts of events at Dargah Sharif.

The 'Garib Nawaz' app, designed for devotees, will complement the portal in delivering accessible and user-friendly services.

The Urs Manual to be released by Rijiju will contain the historical background, traditions, and detailed logistical arrangements for the Urs. The manual aims to streamline coordination among the Union Minority Affairs Ministry, Dargah Committee, and district administration, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors.