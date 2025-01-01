Germany Discloses Arms Supply To Ukraine Over Past Years
1/1/2025 10:09:22 AM
Germany has emerged as a leading contributor of military aid to
Ukraine, supplying an extensive arsenal of weapons and equipment,
according to Defense Express, citing German government data,
Azernews reports.
Highlights of Germany's contributions include tanks, armored
vehicles, self-propelled artillery systems, and advanced air
defense systems. The delivered equipment underscores Germany's
commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Armored vehicles and tanks
18 Leopard 2A6 tanks with ammunition and components.
103 Leopard 1A5 tanks in a joint project with Denmark.
140 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.
54 M113 units from Denmark.
66 additional armored personnel carriers and 78 BV 206
all-terrain vehicles.
Artillery systems
25 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers.
7 M109 self-propelled guns.
3 M142 HIMARS and 5 MARS II rocket systems.
358,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition.
Air defense systems
57 Gepard anti-aircraft guns with over 241,000 rounds of
ammunition.
6 IRIS-T SLM medium-range systems and 5 IRIS-T SLS short-range
systems.
3 Patriot batteries and missiles for advanced defense
operations.
Drones and counter-drone technology
Over 1,000 reconnaissance UAVs and 70 unmanned ground
drones.
672 counter-drone systems and 15 Caracal anti-drone units.
Additional contributions
Germany has also provided engineering equipment, anti-mine systems,
thousands of small arms, millions of cartridges, and substantial
logistical support.
