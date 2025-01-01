Ukrainian Tank Strikes Target Russian Troops In Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces from the 32nd Mechanized Brigade have carried out tank strikes against Russian units concealed in a residential area of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's Operational Command North shared footage of the strikes on its page, Ukrinform reports.

"A tank crew of the 32nd Mechanized Brigade arrived to support the infantry, destroying both the occupiers and their insidious plans with precise fire," the command said.

On December 31, Ukraine's General Staff reported 191 combat clashes along the front lines. The highest concentration of Russian assault and offensive operations occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.