Announcing Plant Chattm AI Platform For Phyto Education And Research Created By Nanobles And GCRC CEO Mike Robinson

Plant ChatTM Open AI is a groundbreaking by Nanobles Corp and GCRC

Mike Robinson, CEO and Founder of The Global Cannabinoid Research Center and Nanobles Corp.

David Uhalley, Co-Founder and Operating Officer, Nanobles Corporation

Leveraging Robinson's "Researcher OG" presence and Endocannabinoid System expertise, AI gives users an experience while advancing research initiatives

- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nanobles Corporation, under the visionary leadership of Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) founder Mike Robinson , is proud to announce the release of Plant ChatTM, a revolutionary AI assistant now available on the ChatGPT store. It is designed to educate and empower users with scientifically rigorous yet accessible knowledge about Plants, Plant Medicine, Cannabis, Cannabinoids, and the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)."Plant Chat was a brainchild of mine, but it needed expanding in a new era of AI," explained Nanobles Corporation Operations Manager David Uhalley , a partner in the entity that owns GCRC. "This innovative tool bridges the gap between complex scientific research and everyday understanding of plants and how they can help us in many different ways; our mission is to see others heal as both Mike and I have from the use of plants - and that can't happen if people don't have a trusted source of information. I passed this on to our CEO Mike Robinson, and the next thing I knew, we had an operating system available to anyone who wanted to access it in the store on Chat GPT."By focusing on the intricate relationships between cannabinoids, the ECS, and health, Plant ChatTM empowers patients, healthcare professionals, other researchers, cultivators, and enthusiasts alike to make informed decisions based on the latest advancements in the field. "Our goal with Plant Chat is to have the Open AI on its website with a user experience. One is that we can do a lot of research based on what people input into the system, and having verified user profiles allows Survey Studies to be at the doorstep of every user easily, which will advance knowledge exponentially," stated CEO Mike Robinson, who built the AI for Chat GPT and is actively seeking partnerships to move it to a website and create a phone app."We're doing our best to keep this in-house as it moves to the website, as we actively look for joint venture partners, and keeping a data machine like that going isn't too simple," stated Uhalley, whose background is in Robotics and AI in other manners. His history includes founding MyRobotTM in 2015 and creating Living Ads in 2017TM, with a pending patent. "The landscape of AI has drastically changed; it requires ongoing maintenance as well as knowledge of coding, so while our CEO Mike Robinson is an awesome educator and researcher who can move this project forward and keep it updated with the latest data, it will a require a team to put Plant Chat on the map the way we plan to" Uhally stated about their plan and the hurdles involved.Maintaining an open AI system, such as one for plants, plant medicine, cannabis education, and research, poses several challenges, primarily due to the rapid pace of scientific discovery and evolving regulatory landscapes. To remain accurate and reliable, the AI must be continuously updated with the latest peer-reviewed studies, clinical trials, and global policy changes, requiring constant monitoring of reputable sources.Additionally, as new cannabinoids and plant science techniques emerge, incorporating this information demands robust data integration processes. "Balancing accessibility with the need to filter misinformation is a critical hurdle, especially in a field where anecdotal claims often overshadow evidence-based findings," Robinson explained. "But, we can't write off anecdotal accounts as being unreliable since the industry, as well as Cannabis science has followed even my accounts of beating Cancers using various plants."Robinson explained, "One of the most complex parts is ensuring the system adheres to data privacy standards while gathering user insights for research, which adds a layer of complexity to this operation. What we have planned is highly innovative, beyond the next level, and allows our entity and those we partner with on Plant ChatTM to acquire user data and gain knowledge from Surveys that are required to maintain a free account. We may not be the best at what we do, but we know we're the first with an endeavor like this, as gaining a trademark on that name and acquiring the website was all done for under 5,000.00. We're now waiting on the US Patent and Trademark Office for that nice registered trademark ® as Plant Chat has made it through the process, and it's on the way!""Plant ChatTM represents the culmination of years of research and development," said Mike Robinson. He has dedicated his future to advancing plant medicine, including cannabinoid therapies, and creating ways to heal from his death-defying diseases and so much more. "Our goal is to make cannabis science accessible to everyone, from seasoned professionals to curious newcomers. Plant ChatTM is just the beginning of how AI can transform how we learn about plants - and how they've always been the original medicine."Currently hosted on the ChatGPT platform, Plant ChatTM is the first step in a broader mission to make AI-powered cannabis education universally available. Plans are underway to transition the assistant to its dedicated platform at PlantChat, which will evolve into an OpenAI resource.The standalone website will offer enhanced features, including interactive features. With a commitment to transparency, Plant ChatTM will also continually incorporate user feedback to refine its database and insights.Nanobles Corporation Seeks a Joint Venture Partnership for Plant ChatTM"There's an opportunity knocking on the door of those with the talent to bring this mission to fruition," declared Robinson, "we're not looking to own this endeavor; we want to share the information with a qualified team capable of creating and maintaining the Open AI and user database. With verified users, there is no limit to how much data can be acquired relatively quickly for research, which is my goal just as much as providing people with a website and phone app to get fast and accurate answers."By joining forces, partners can contribute to the ongoing development of this cutting-edge AI, leveraging its ability to disseminate accurate, up-to-date information about plants, plant medicine, cannabinoids, the Endocannabinoid System, and up-to-date research. This partnership offers unique opportunities to align with industry leaders, access valuable user insights, and drive innovation in a rapidly expanding sector."Together, we can shape the future of plant knowledge and medicine through shared expertise, technological advancement, and a commitment to global health and wellness," declared David Uhalley.An open AI with an integrated user experience that conducts survey studies for research holds immense potential value, especially in fields like cannabis science and plant medicine. By engaging users in real-time, such a system can gather diverse, anonymized data on individual experiences, preferences, and outcomes, creating a robust dataset for research while maintaining privacy.This approach allows for extensive scientific discovery, allowing everyday users to contribute to advancing knowledge. Additionally, the AI's ability to adapt dynamically and analyze trends in users' input and responses accelerates the pace of data collection and hypothesis generation, enabling researchers to uncover patterns that drive research and development forward in therapies, cultivation methods, and consumer education. The synergy between user engagement and scientific inquiry creates a sustainable feedback loop, fostering growth across industries reliant on actionable, evidence-based insights.About Nanobles Corporation and GCRCNanobles Corporation, founded in 2020 by Mike Robinson and David Uhalley, recently merged with Robinson's Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), privatizing it as the entity's R&D arm. As a Legacy Cannabis Compassion provider, Mike Robinson was hands-on with patients all over the nation while fighting his cancer - a decade ago. He's a pioneer in cannabinoid innovations, focusing on cutting-edge research and applications of nanotechnology in plant medicine, which were first brought to him by David Uhalley, who also healed severe G.I. issues with essential oils.Experience the Future of Cannabis KnowledgeDiscover the power of Plant ChatTM today on the ChatGPT store and join the movement to bring cannabis education into the future. For updates on the launch of PlantChat, or to inquire about Joint Venture and other exciting developments, visit Nanobles or contact the Managing Team.

