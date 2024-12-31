27 Theft Incidents Reported In Peshawar's BRT During 2024, 28 Suspects Arrested

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) According to a report, Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system witnessed 27 theft incidents in 2024, which resulted in the arrest of 28 suspects, including eight women.

Breakdown of Theft Incidents

The report revealed that theft cases occurred within the jurisdiction of nine police stations in Peshawar.



Thana Khan Raziq : 5 cases

Town and Western Police Stations : 4 cases each

Shaheed Gulfat Station : 4 cases Hayatabad Area : 3 cases

Also Read: UNESCO Report: Over 60 Journalists Killed in 2024 While Performing Duties

BRT passengers collectively lost over 350,000 PKR , 2.5 tolas of gold , and 18 mobile phones during the theft incidents.

Police efforts led to the arrest of 28 suspects and the recovery of 300,000 PKR and 17 stolen mobile phones . The authorities continue to enhance security measures to curb such incidents in the future.