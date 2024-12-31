27 Theft Incidents Reported In Peshawar's BRT During 2024, 28 Suspects Arrested
Date
12/31/2024 6:06:58 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
According to a Police report, Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system witnessed 27 theft incidents in 2024, which resulted in the arrest of 28 suspects, including eight women.
Breakdown of Theft Incidents
The report revealed that theft cases occurred within the jurisdiction of nine police stations in Peshawar.
Thana Khan Raziq : 5 cases Town and Western Police Stations : 4 cases each Shaheed Gulfat Station : 4 cases Hayatabad Area : 3 cases Losses Incurred by Passengers
Also Read: UNESCO Report: Over 60 Journalists Killed in 2024 While Performing Duties
BRT passengers collectively lost over 350,000 PKR , 2.5 tolas of gold , and 18 mobile phones during the theft incidents. Police Action and Recoveries
Police efforts led to the arrest of 28 suspects and the recovery of 300,000 PKR and 17 stolen mobile phones . The authorities continue to enhance security measures to curb such incidents in the future.
MENAFN31122024000189011041ID1109044614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.