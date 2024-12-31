Premium Petrol To Cost More In January 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the prices for the month of January 2025.

The fuel prices for Premium-grade has increased while that of the Super-grade petrol and diesel remains unchanged.

Premium petrol is priced at QR2 per litre in January in comparison to QR1.90 this month; while Super grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre in the coming month.

Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre.

The Ministry of and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.