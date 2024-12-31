Health Ministry In Gaza Says 27 Killed In 24 Hours
12/31/2024 5:09:38 AM
The health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that 27
people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24
hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,541.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,338
people had been wounded in more than 14 months of war between
Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7,
2023 attack.
Israel's military had killed approximately 20 Palestinians in a
raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia, and the
World Health Organisation (WHO) said it left the area's last major
health facility emptied of patients and staff.
Gaza health officials and the WHO said the raid forced the
hospital out of service.
