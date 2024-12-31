عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Health Ministry In Gaza Says 27 Killed In 24 Hours

Health Ministry In Gaza Says 27 Killed In 24 Hours


12/31/2024 5:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that 27 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,541.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,338 people had been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack.

Israel's military had killed approximately 20 Palestinians in a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it left the area's last major health facility emptied of patients and staff.

Gaza health officials and the WHO said the raid forced the hospital out of service.

MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109044518


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search