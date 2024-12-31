Nepal's Balloon Festival Boosts Adventure Tourism

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kathmandu: In a bid to elevate Nepal's adventure to new heights, the first-ever International Balloon Festival is underway in the hub of Pokhara.



The event, which commenced on December 24, coinciding with New Year 2025 celebrations, is set to run for nine days, according to the organizers.

The festival, held in the picturesque Pame area of Pokhara, features the participation of over 20 international pilots and balloon companies from various countries. Visitors, both domestic and international, have been flocking to the event to experience the daily hot air balloon flights. These flights offer breathtaking views of iconic peaks like Machhapuchhre, Dhaulagiri, and Annapurna, as well as the natural beauty surrounding the region.

Pilots from different nations have expressed their delight at witnessing the stunning scenery and encouraged more travelers, both local and global, to take part in such events.

Organizers are optimistic that the festival will significantly contribute to reviving the tourism industry, which has been gradually recovering in the post-COVID era.

Spanning three kms from Lauruk to Chankhapur, the event includes approximately 500 commercial flights, expected to carry 3,000 passengers, alongside 300 non-commercial flights. Each flight lasts around 40 minutes, providing panoramic vistas of the Pokhara Valley and the towering peaks of the Himalayas.

The festival is not only a celebration of Nepal's natural beauty but also a significant boost to the region's tourism industry, showcasing the country as an exciting destination for adventure enthusiasts from around the world.

-B