New Syrian chief wishes for close relations with Russia

(MENAFN) The new Syrian government, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), seeks to maintain strong ties with Russia, according to de facto leader Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani. In a recent interview with Al Arabiya, al-Sharaa indicated that his administration does not intend to demand the withdrawal of Russian military bases from Syria, which include the Khmeimim Air Base and the Tartus logistics center. These bases were secured by an agreement between Russia and the Syrian in 2017, allowing Russia to station there for 49 years.



Al-Sharaa emphasized Syria’s “strategic interests” in preserving good relations with Russia, which he described as the “second most powerful country in the world.” He stated that Syria does not want Russia to leave the country in a way that undermines their longstanding relationship. The new Syrian leadership, he said, is committed to avoiding conflicts with foreign powers.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that the agreements governing Russia's military presence in Syria remain valid under international law. He also noted that Russia is open to discussions with Syria’s new leadership about the future of its military presence once the current transition period ends in March 2024. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed this, stating that Moscow is in contact with the forces now in control of Syria, and decisions will be made through dialogue.



The political landscape in Syria shifted dramatically when HTS and other armed opposition groups launched a swift offensive in November, capturing large swaths of territory and eventually seizing Damascus. This led to the ousting of President Bashar Assad, who fled to Russia seeking asylum.

