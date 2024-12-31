Hao Prawns Seasoning Packaging By Jin Zhang Earns Iron A' Design Award In Packaging Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hao Prawns

Jin Zhang's Hao Prawns Seasoning Packaging Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Jin Zhang 's Hao Prawns as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Jin Zhang's innovative and visually striking packaging design within the competitive packaging industry.The Hao Prawns packaging design by Jin Zhang showcases the relevance of effective packaging in capturing consumer attention and conveying product benefits. By aligning with current trends and consumer preferences, such as the use of familiar visual elements and a focus on health, Jin Zhang's design demonstrates the practical value of thoughtful packaging for both consumers and the industry as a whole.Jin Zhang's Hao Prawns packaging stands out through its unique combination of familiar playing card characters and crayfish imagery, creating a memorable and instantly recognizable design. The predominantly white packaging differentiates the product from competitors, while the inclusion of Chinese pinyin annotations and a tone-shaped checkmark logo enhances brand recognition and ease of pronunciation.This Iron A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Jin Zhang's skill and dedication in the field of packaging design. It showcases the potential for innovative packaging to inspire future trends and drive the industry forward, setting a new standard for creativity and effectiveness in product presentation.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jin ZhangJin Zhang, also known as Sanbu, has been continuously engaged in brand and product packaging strategy, design, and practice for 15 years. In 2020, he founded Wuhan Sanbu Brand Design and serves as the chief designer, leading the most popular design force in central China. Jin Zhang also holds various prestigious positions, including Vice President of Wuhan Designer Salon, National Member of the Design Committee of the China Packaging Federation, Member of CDS Chinese Designer Salon, and Practical Mentor of Design Majors in four universities in China.About Wuhan Sanbu Brand DesignWuhan SANBU Brand Design focuses on providing customers with full brand design and product packaging design services. In the constantly evolving consumer market, Sanbu aims to create designs that convey feelings, using culture and emotion to influence and connect with consumers. The company has reshaped brand and product packaging design for many consumer product enterprises, subverting conventions and captivating audiences at first sight. Sanbu has served clients in various fields, including Yellow Crane Tower, Yingbo Jinlongquan Beer, Tsingtao Beer, and more.About Sanbu Brand DesignSanbu Brand Design, founded by Mr. Zhang Jin in Wuhan in 2020, is a strategic brand and product packaging design organization. With a focus on the consumer market, Sanbu practices the concept of "Improving Chinese brands via Chinese culture" and enhances brand differentiation and competitive advantage by exploring culture and emotions. The company combines strategic guidance with contemporary aesthetic expression to help brands continuously upgrade. Sanbu has provided services to various industries and has won over 130 professional design awards both domestically and internationally.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to the packaging field, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, and services that demonstrate great skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity. Winning designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices and provide quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious packaging competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking design agencies, leading packaging manufacturers, and influential brands. The competition provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, designers and brands have the opportunity to have their packaging design excellence recognized on a global scale and earn increased status within the highly competitive industry. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually across all industries since 2008. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

