Aaron Brown dies at 76, who reported 9/11 assaults

(MENAFN) Aaron Brown, the famous CNN anchor who gained fame for his coverage of the September 11 assaults and his role in making the network’s evening news layout, passed away Sunday at the age of 76, his family stated.



Brown’s career in reporting started in local television in Seattle ahead of anchoring ABC’s overnight news program “World News Now.” He sooner joined CNN, where he became famous for his incisive reporting. From 2001 to 2005, he anchored “NewsNight,” a program that linked between breaking news with in-depth analysis, and got commendations for his skill to handle difficult stories with sensitivity and insight.



CNN’s Anderson Cooper outlined Brown “a great writer and broadcaster.”



“Thoughtful, funny, and diligent, he had a truly unique talent and a beautiful way with words,” Cooper stated.



Brown’s reporting from New York City of the 9/11 assaults, which stated his first day on air at CNN, made him as a trusted figure in one of the saddest periods in American history, in line with CNN’s John Vause, who also reported from New York that day.



MENAFN31122024000045016953ID1109044206