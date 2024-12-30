Man City Pay Penalty For Haaland Miss In Everton Draw

Everton's English goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford saves a penalty from Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on Thursday (AFP photo)

Everton's English goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford saves a penalty from Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on Thursday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Erling had a second-half penalty saved as Manchester City's astonishing slump continued with a 1-1 draw against lowly Everton at the Etihad Stadium.



Winners of the last four titles, the English champions have won just once in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Bernardo Silva put City in front early on before Iliman Ndiaye salvaged a point for the Toffees.

City climb to sixth but could end the day five points adrift of the top four.

A hard-fought point for the visitors edges Everton five clear of the relegation zone in 15th.

City boss Pep Guardiola conceded ahead of the game that his side are at risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 15 years.

The top four automatically qualify for Europe's premier club competition but fifth is likely to be enough this season due to a strong start by English clubs in European competition.

"The one team that has been in the Champions League for the past years has been Manchester City," said Guardiola. "Now we are at risk, of course we are. Definitely."

Not for the first time in City's miserable few months they failed to build on a promising start.

Josko Gvardiol headed a corner off the post inside the opening three minutes.

Everton had kept five clean sheets in their last six games but were breached after just 14 minutes.

Jeremy Doku fed Silva and his effort across goal deflected off Jarrad Branthwaite and looped beyond the helpless Jordan Pickford.

Silva wasted a glorious chance for the vital second goal when he attempted a tough finish with the outside of his left boot that flew past the post when he had just Pickford to beat.

Guardiola held his head in his hands as that opportunity slipped by and had even more reason to lament moments later.

Manuel Akanji sliced an attempted clearance into the path of Ndiaye, who took one touch to control before unleashing a brilliant finish into the top corner for Everton's first away goal in over two months.

Pickford denied Savinho's low effort and Mateo Kovacic fired just wide as City upped the tempo at the start of the second period.

There was another major swing in momentum just seven minutes after the restart.

Savinho was chopped down inside the area by Vitaliy Mykolenko, who was lucky to avoid a second yellow card.

Haaland had the chance to end his longest goal drought at the Etihad but his spot-kick was that of a striker short in confidence as Pickford dived low to his right to make the save.

The giant Norwegian headed in after Gvardiol nodded the rebound across goal but was clearly offside.

Haaland has scored just once in his last seven matches and not found the net in his last four.

Guardiola said this week the 24-year-old's lean spell alone did not explain City's collapse.

But their dependance on Haaland, who has played the full 90 minutes in every Premier League game this season, is at the heart of his side's struggles.

It should have been even worse for Guardiola's men as Everton spurned a huge chance to snatch all three points deep in stoppage time.

Jack Harrison's shot was blocked after the visitors failed to make the most of a four against two counter-attack.