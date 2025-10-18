403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurozone Inflation Edges Up in September
(MENAFN) Annual consumer price growth across the eurozone climbed to 2.2% in September, rising from 2% in August, as revealed by final figures published on Friday by Eurostat.
This result aligned with early market predictions and continued to exceed the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term inflation goal of 2%.
The most significant upward influence on inflation came from services, which saw a 3.2% year-on-year increase in September.
This was closely followed by rises in the prices of food, alcohol, and tobacco, which went up by 3%, and non-energy industrial goods, which registered a 0.8% uptick.
Conversely, energy prices represented the largest downward force on inflation, posting a 0.4% annual decline.
The underlying inflation rate — which omits the more erratic categories of food and energy — advanced by 2.4% compared to the same month the previous year.
This marked a slight increase from 2.3% in August and also came in above expectations.
Among EU member states, Romania recorded the highest yearly inflation rate in September at 8.6%, followed by Estonia at 5.3%, while both Latvia and Slovakia stood at 4.6%.
On the opposite end, the Greek Cypriot Administration experienced no annual inflation, registering 0%, while France recorded 1.1%, and both Greece and Italy reported 1.8%.
This result aligned with early market predictions and continued to exceed the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term inflation goal of 2%.
The most significant upward influence on inflation came from services, which saw a 3.2% year-on-year increase in September.
This was closely followed by rises in the prices of food, alcohol, and tobacco, which went up by 3%, and non-energy industrial goods, which registered a 0.8% uptick.
Conversely, energy prices represented the largest downward force on inflation, posting a 0.4% annual decline.
The underlying inflation rate — which omits the more erratic categories of food and energy — advanced by 2.4% compared to the same month the previous year.
This marked a slight increase from 2.3% in August and also came in above expectations.
Among EU member states, Romania recorded the highest yearly inflation rate in September at 8.6%, followed by Estonia at 5.3%, while both Latvia and Slovakia stood at 4.6%.
On the opposite end, the Greek Cypriot Administration experienced no annual inflation, registering 0%, while France recorded 1.1%, and both Greece and Italy reported 1.8%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment