ISRO Launches Historic PSLV-C60 Mission For Space Docking Experiment Spadex. All You Need To Know

In a significant milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO's year-end mission is historic as it seeks the rare feat of docking or merging or joining together two satellites in space. The project has been named“Space Docking Experiment” (SpaDeX).

The first stage performance is normal.

What is SpaDeX mission?

SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV. The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a low-Earth circular orbit.

As reported by ANI, Somanath also celebrated ISRO's 99th launch, saying,“For us, this is the 99th launch of any launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. It's a very significant milestone. We're preparing for the 100th launch at the start of next year. In this 99th launch, PSLV-C60 successfully placed two SpaDeX satellites weighing 220 kilograms into a circular orbit of 475 kilometres.”

He further explained that SpaDeX would undergo various operations starting tomorrow, working towards its docking condition, with the final docking expected by January 7, 2025.“This is not the first SpaDeX; there will be more varieties, including demonstrations of bigger and more complex versions of docking systems in the coming days,” he added.