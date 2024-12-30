Qatari Weightlifter Fares Ibrahim Wins Six Golds

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari weightlifter Fares Ibrahim won six medals in the Qatar International Cup and the Arab Weightlifting Championship for men and women, held concurrently by the Qatar Weightlifting Federation.



The competitions featured 163 participants 98 men and 65 women representing 29 countries.



In the Qatar International Cup, Ibrahim dominated in the 102 kg mens category in the clean and jerk (200 kg), as well as the snatch (166 kg), with a total combined weight of 366 kg, securing three medals.



Moreover, the Qatari weightlifter also won three other golds in the Arab Weightlifting Championship, for the same categories and weights.



