Voltalia Awarded For A Second Project In Tunisia

After having been awarded for the Sagdoud project last May1, Voltalia has once again been selected by the Tunisian for the Menzel Habib project. This new 139-megawatt solar project will be in the Gabès region in the south-east of the country.

The future power station will produce a quantity of equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 620,000 inhabitants. It will also prevent the emission of 360,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Construction will begin at the end of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2027. The electricity will be sold under a 25-year electricity sales contract.

The Menzel Habib project will be located 125 kilometres from the Sagdoud project, enabling certain construction, transport and maintenance costs to be shared.

“We are delighted to have won this new project. I would like to congratulate the teams, who have once again demonstrated their commitment and creativity”, says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

