Iranian, Omani Fms Discusses Latest Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Iranian of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi discussed latest regional developments, especially the Syrian situation, with Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi on Monday.

In a joint press conference, Araghchi said that they had detailed discussion on Syria, emphasizing on preserving Syria's and territorial integrity, as well as forming a comprehensive in Syria, and stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

On the bilateral level, Araghchi noted the development of relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, saying the trade exchange between the two countries reached USD 2.5 billion last year.

Al-Busaidi delivered a written message from the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, within the framework of continuing consultations and expansion of bilateral relations. (end)

