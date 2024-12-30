عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Woman Injured As Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region

Woman Injured As Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region


12/30/2024 8:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring a 63-year-old woman.

According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram .

"At midday, the Russians shelled Bilozerka," the statement reads.

The report noted that the attack injured a 63-year-old woman who was outdoors at the time. She suffered a closed head injury and a concussion. A paramedic team provided her with medical assistance on-site.

Read also: One killed , four injured in enemy strikes on Kherson region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, police data show that over the past 24 hours, Russian shelling in Kherson region resulted in one death and five injuries.

MENAFN30122024000193011044ID1109041772


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search