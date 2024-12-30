Woman Injured As Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region
Date
12/30/2024 8:09:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring a 63-year-old woman.
According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram .
"At midday, the Russians shelled Bilozerka," the statement reads.
The report noted that the attack injured a 63-year-old woman who was outdoors at the time. She suffered a closed head injury and a concussion. A paramedic team provided her with medical assistance on-site.
Read also: One killed
, four injured
in enemy strikes
on Kherson region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, police data show that over the past 24 hours, Russian shelling in Kherson region resulted in one death and five injuries.
MENAFN30122024000193011044ID1109041772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.