Woman Injured As Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring a 63-year-old woman.

According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram .

"At midday, the Russians shelled Bilozerka," the statement reads.

The report noted that the attack a 63-year-old woman who was outdoors at the time. She suffered a closed head injury and a concussion. A paramedic team provided her with medical assistance on-site.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, police data show that over the past 24 hours, Russian shelling in Kherson region resulted in one death and five injuries.