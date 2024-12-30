Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Inguar-3 Secures Initial Orders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian-made armored vehicle Inguar-3 has successfully undergone combat testing and has already received its first orders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the CEO and co-founder of Inguar Defense, Artem Yushchuk, shared details about the vehicle's progress and reception.

"2024 has been a year of rigorous testing for our company. We've approached this responsibly, and overall, the vehicle has been subjected to about 10,000 kilometers of extreme testing, including combat trials with the Azov Brigade in the Serebrianskyi Forest and currently in the Sumy sector," Yushchuk explained.

The company has secured its first government contracts with two entities (currently undisclosed due to contractual obligations). These vehicles are set to be deployed to the front lines in the first half of 2025.

"Feedback from the Azov Brigade's combat trials resulted in our long-awaited first contract. The initial batch of vehicles will reach the frontlines by Q2 of 2025," Yushchuk said.

Despite these orders, Inguar Defense's production capacity remains underutilized, and the company is in urgent need of additional contracts. "We can produce much more. Without regular contracts at least every two months, our company risks shutting down," Yushchuk emphasized.

The Inguar-3 is built entirely in Ukraine from scratch, with no reliance on "civilian" chassis. This approach ensures higher localization and creates more jobs for Ukrainians, though it also makes production more complex than many competitors.

Yushchuk hopes the state will continue to support localized production that adheres to modern military standards. "Competition is fierce, even aggressive. But we have no choice but to push forward," he added.

The company also has more advanced developments in progress, reflecting its ambition to further innovate in the defense sector.

As reported, in August 2024, the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of Ukraine's National Guard tested the Inguar-3 during battles in the Serebrianskyi Forest, Luhansk region.

The unique Ukrainian armored vehicle Inguar-3 represents a new generation of modular tactical armored vehicles. It is a lightweight, multi-purpose MRAP-class armored vehicle specifically designed to protect its crew from small arms fire, improvised explosive devices, and landmines. It was developed by young engineers (average age 22-23) who are graduates of the National Technical University of Ukraine“Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute” and was officially unveiled in the spring.