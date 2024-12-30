Iran achieves cargo transit milestones, sets future targets

(MENAFN) The director of the International Affairs Center at the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development reported that Iran is set to reach 20 million tons of cargo transit by the conclusion of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025).



Amin Taraffo’ emphasized, “In order to fulfill the objectives outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan, which aims to transit 40 million tons of goods through the country annually, we need to achieve three million tons per month. Currently, we are at 1.5 million tons, though our capacity is believed to be higher.”



According to the spokesperson for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, 1.723 million tons of goods passed through Iran during the seventh month of the Iranian calendar, Mehr (September 22-October 21).



Ruhollah Latifi also revealed that 13.239 million tons of goods were transited through the country in the first seven months of this year (March 20-October 21), reflecting a growth of nearly 48 percent compared to the previous year.

