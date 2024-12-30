S-Korea votes to prosecute acting leader

(MENAFN) South Korea's National Assembly has voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo for refusing to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court. These appointments are crucial to finalize the impeachment of his predecessor, President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was stripped of his powers earlier this month. The opposition Party filed the impeachment motion, which was passed with 192 votes in favor out of 300 members in the parliament.



This follows the earlier impeachment of Yoon on December 14 over his declaration of emergency martial law, which was intended to curb opposition activities. His suspension from office is temporary until upheld by the Constitutional Court. However, the court currently lacks three judges, and a single dissenting vote would reinstate Yoon.



As acting head of state, Han was expected to appoint the necessary justices, but he refused, citing the lack of consensus between the ruling and opposition parties. This refusal led the opposition to push for his impeachment. Han's actions are seen by the opposition as an unwillingness to protect the Constitution. Friday's vote marks the first time in South Korea's history that an impeachment motion has been filed against an acting president. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is now expected to assume the role of acting president.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041521