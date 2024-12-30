WHO director stranded following Israeli attack in Yemen

(MENAFN) World Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and his team narrowly escaped injury after an Israeli hit the runway at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen on Thursday. The WHO delegation had been in Yemen to negotiate the release of UN staff held by Houthi rebels and to assess the health and humanitarian situation in the country. The airstrike occurred just as Ghebreyesus and his team were preparing to depart, damaging the airport’s air traffic control tower, departure lounge, and runway.



Though the WHO team remained unharmed, one of their crew members was injured, and at least two people were reported dead at the airport. The team had to delay their departure while the damage was repaired. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strikes, claiming they targeted Houthi military infrastructure and facilities involved in smuggling Iranian weapons. The Houthis, in turn, have vowed to continue their attacks on Israel until Israeli operations against Hamas in Gaza cease.

