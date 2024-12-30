Taliban Ban Windows Overlooking Neighbors And Women In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The interim in Afghanistan has imposed restrictions on the and use of windows in homes that could compromise the privacy of women or allow neighbors to peer into private spaces.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced that this directive follows orders from the Taliban's supreme leader, Amir Hibatullah Akhundzada. The Taliban's official account on the social X stated that observing women performing daily chores such as cooking, fetching water, or working in courtyards could lead to what they termed as "indecent behavior."

The new regulations mandate that future buildings should avoid installing windows that provide views into neighbors' courtyards, kitchens, wells, or other areas used by women. For existing homes with such windows, homeowners have been instructed to construct walls or install barriers to ensure privacy. Municipal authorities and related departments have been tasked with ensuring compliance with these new construction guidelines.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from international organizations. The United Nations condemned the policy, describing it as "gender discrimination."

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, the group has implemented numerous restrictions on women's rights. Girls' education has been banned beyond certain levels, women have been prohibited from working in most sectors, and their presence on television or public media has been restricted. Public activities such as singing or speaking loudly in public spaces, along with beauty salons and gyms for women, have also been outlawed.

Despite growing international criticism, the Taliban maintain that their policies align with Islamic principles and claim to safeguard the rights of both men and women under their governance.