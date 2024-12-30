Istanbul’s Besiktas elects Serdal Adali as new president

(MENAFN) Istanbul’s Besiktas sports club elected a new president on Sunday, with Serdal Adali winning the vote. According to the club’s statement on X, Adali received a record-breaking 8,901 votes, securing a decisive victory over his opponent, Huseyin Yucel, who garnered 3,637 votes during the extraordinary general assembly.



This leadership change comes after the resignation of Hasan Arat, who stepped down from the presidency last month following disappointing results with the club. Arat, who was 65 years old, had only been in office for a year, having been elected president at another extraordinary general assembly in December 2023.



The decision to elect new leadership follows a period of struggle for Besiktas, particularly in their recent performances. The Black Eagles, as the football team is known, are currently in sixth place in the Turkish Super Lig with 26 points. In addition, they sit 28th in the Europa League standings, having earned just six points.



Besiktas will now look to Adali’s leadership to guide them through a challenging season. With both domestic and international challenges ahead, the club will hope that the new president can bring about positive changes and a return to form for the team.

