Central Election Commission Holds Its Subsequent Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has been held under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, Azernews reports.

The protocol of the CEC meeting held on December 21 was approved first.

Then, the issue of changes in the composition of certain electoral districts' district election commissions was discussed. The CEC made changes to the district election commissions of the following electoral districts based on the requirements of the Election Code: No. 1 Sharur - Sadarak, No. 3 Babek - Shahbuz - Kangarli, No. 7 Sabail, No. 8 Binagadi First, No. 16 Yasamal Second, No. 20 Narimanov Second, No. 46 Sumgait Fifth, No. 47 Sumgait - Absheron - Garadag, No. 51 Shirvan, No. 56 Shabran - Khachmaz, No. 66 Saatli, No. 68 Sabirabad - Shirvan, No. 72 Jalaabad Village, No. 81 Imishli, No. 86 Agjabadi, No. 95 Zardab - Kurdamir - Ujar, No. 112 Zaqatala, and No. 116 Gabala.

During the meeting, which was attended by representatives of media organizations, information regarding the progress of preparations for the municipal elections was also provided.

Statistical data on the nomination and registration of candidates, as well as the accreditation of observers, was announced, and current issues were discussed.

To date, 15,696 individuals have registered their candidacies for the municipal elections set to take place on January 29, 2025, according to Mazahir Panahov, the Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC).

He noted that out of the 16,708 people who put themselves forward for the elections, only 16,460 have obtained their signature sheets.