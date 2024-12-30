Central Election Commission Holds Its Subsequent Meeting
Date
12/30/2024 3:09:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has been held
under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov,
Azernews reports.
The protocol of the CEC meeting held on December 21 was approved
first.
Then, the issue of changes in the composition of certain
electoral districts' district election commissions was discussed.
The CEC made changes to the district election commissions of the
following electoral districts based on the requirements of the
Election Code: No. 1 Sharur - Sadarak, No. 3 Babek - Shahbuz -
Kangarli, No. 7 Sabail, No. 8 Binagadi First, No. 16 Yasamal
Second, No. 20 Narimanov Second, No. 46 Sumgait Fifth, No. 47
Sumgait - Absheron - Garadag, No. 51 Shirvan, No. 56 Shabran -
Khachmaz, No. 66 Saatli, No. 68 Sabirabad - Shirvan, No. 72
Jalaabad Village, No. 81 Imishli, No. 86 Agjabadi, No. 95 Zardab -
Kurdamir - Ujar, No. 112 Zaqatala, and No. 116 Gabala.
During the meeting, which was attended by representatives of
media organizations, information regarding the progress of
preparations for the municipal elections was also provided.
Statistical data on the nomination and registration of
candidates, as well as the accreditation of observers, was
announced, and current issues were discussed.
To date, 15,696 individuals have registered their candidacies
for the municipal elections set to take place on January 29, 2025,
according to Mazahir Panahov, the Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central
Election Commission (CEC).
He noted that out of the 16,708 people who put themselves
forward for the elections, only 16,460 have obtained their
signature sheets.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109040945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.