Surya Grahan 2025: Will Year's First Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India? Know Date, Time, Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Surya Grahan 2025: As the world awaits to welcome New Year 2025, astrophiles are waiting for numerous celestial events lying ahead, whether it is solar eclipse or meteor showers. Solar eclipse is not just a celestial phenomenon in India but is associated with several rituals.

Solar Eclipse , also known as Surya Grahan, occurs when the Earth's own satellite, the Moon, obstructs the path between Earth and the Sun. Based on the area of the Sun occupied by the Moon, a solar eclipse can be partial or total. The alignment is a breathtaking sight for space enthusiasts. Additionally, it has cultural, scientific, and astronomical importance across the globe. Here are all the details about the Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) 2025 date, timing, etc.

The first partial solar eclipse of the year 2025 will occur in March. The second partial solar eclipse will be visible in September. These two eclipses will be visible to different parts of the world.

First Surya Grahan of 2025 will occur on March 29, 2025.

Surya Grahan 2025: The first partial solar eclipse of 2025 will begin at 08:50:43 IST, and will end at 12:43:45 IST. The solar eclipse will start at 14:20 IST in Delhi, and conclude at 18:13 IST, according to Time and Date.

The solar eclipse will not be visible in India on March 29, 2025.

Countries where solar eclipse will be visible

As per Time and Date's information, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Algeria, Aldora, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Germany, Mali, Morocco, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Tunisia, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sweden, Serbia, Venezula, United States, United Kingdom, etc.