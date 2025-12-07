Second Edition Of Bitcoin MENA Returns To Abu Dhabi To Shape The Future Of Digital Finance And Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,December 2025: The Bitcoin MENA Conference, co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc., is set to return to the UAE capital from 8–9 December, reaffirming Abu Dhabi's position as the epicentre of digital finance in the Middle East and North Africa. Building on the momentum of its inaugural edition, this year's conference will convene over 200 local and international speakers and draw participants from more than 100 countries to foster collaboration, share insights on the evolving Bitcoin landscape and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation across the MENA region.

The second edition of Bitcoin MENA arrives at a pivotal moment for the region, as the MENA market has witnessed a surge in institutional Bitcoin adoption. In December 2024, transaction volumes across the region exceeded $60 billion, with the UAE alone receiving over $56 billion in crypto value. Institutional transactions in the UAE have grown by 54.7%, reflecting the region's rapid evolution from speculative trading to enterprise and sovereign-level engagement.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“The second edition of Bitcoin MENA will unite leading voices from around the world in Abu Dhabi, providing a platform that drives digital finance in the region. By organising this event in the capital of the UAE, we are fostering global collaboration, sharing critical insights and driving forward innovation in the evolving Bitcoin landscape. This conference underscores our commitment to advancing digital asset technologies and supporting the MENA region's transformation into a global leader in digital finance.”

Brandon Green, CEO of BTC Inc. said:“The UAE - and Abu Dhabi in particular - has become the beating heart of Bitcoin's evolution for the entire MENA region. With unmatched regulatory clarity, world-class infrastructure, and a forward-thinking approach to innovation, Abu Dhabi is setting the pace for sovereign-level Bitcoin adoption. Bringing these influential regional leaders together on one stage reflects the momentum we're seeing - and the global significance of what's being built here.

Bitcoin MENA will feature over 90 exhibitors and sponsors across 10,000 square metres at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Marina Hall. The 2025 programme features four distinct stages, with the Falcon Stage standing as the centrepiece that will be hosting headline speakers, exclusive announcements and exclusive insights on the future of Bitcoin and digital finance. The Proof of Work Stage is dedicated to the builders of Bitcoin, delving into the mechanics of the network, mining, and the technological infrastructure that underpins the ecosystem.

New for this year, the Enterprise Stage, exclusive to Pro Pass holders, will explore Bitcoin's role in the corporate world, focusing on institutional adoption and strategic implementation for global enterprises. The Deep Backstage offers a private, immersive environment for dialogue, fireside chats, and off-the-record panels, providing rare access to industry leaders.

The conference will feature world-renowned speakers, headlined by Michael Saylor, Founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy, who is known for his bold advocacy of Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, famously leading his company to become one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally. Other notable international speakers include Changpeng Zhao, known best as CZ and the Founder of Binance. CZ's leadership has been instrumental in shaping global crypto markets, fostering innovation and expanding access to digital assets across diverse populations.

The event also features a range of local experts and industry leaders, including His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government Cyber Security Council, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DMCC and Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, who will share their insights on the region's regulatory landscape, emerging opportunities in digital assets and the role of blockchain technology in driving economic growth. Attendees can look forward to in-depth discussions on fostering secure digital ecosystems, encouraging entrepreneurship, and building robust frameworks that support the sustainable adoption of blockchain and Bitcoin.

Major investment companies such as Metaplanet from Japan, Laser Digital, Calamos, and Amana Capital will be in attendance, alongside leading treasury firms from Africa Bitcoin Corporation (South Africa), Aifinyo AG (Germany), Prenetics (Hong Kong), Strategy (USA) and the London Bitcoin Company (UK), reflecting the global shift towards corporate Bitcoin adoption.

This event brings together the entire Bitcoin ecosystem under one roof, where financial sovereignty, energy strategy, and technological leadership converge. With sovereign wealth funds in the GCC region managing over $4 trillion in assets and increasing their allocations to Bitcoin, the conference offers a vital platform for institutional dialogue and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of digital assets across the Middle East and beyond. The UAE's progressive regulatory environment continues to attract international Bitcoin companies and institutional capital, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for digital asset innovation.

The Bitcoin MENA Conference 2025 stands as a testament to Abu Dhabi's emergence as the heart of Bitcoin development in the region. As the region's largest Bitcoin only event returns to Abu Dhabi, the stage is set for new ideas, partnerships, and innovations that will define the future of digital finance, both regionally and globally