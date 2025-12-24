Dubai Police Warn Residents Of Rising Fake Ticket Scams During Concerts, Travel

Dubai Police have warned residents to buy tickets for concerts, entertainment events, sporting activities and travel only through official and authorised platforms, as fake ticket scams continue to target high-demand events.

The warning was issued by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the force's ongoing 'beware of fraud' campaign.

Police said fraudsters are increasingly using fake websites and unverified social media pages to promote non-existent tickets, often imitating the names and branding of well-known organisers or ticketing platforms to appear legitimate.

Victims are typically asked to transfer money or enter bank card details, only to later discover that no ticket was issued or that unauthorised amounts were withdrawn from their accounts.

Dubai Police urged the public to verify ticket purchases through official organiser websites or approved ticketing platforms, carefully check website links, and remain cautious of offers that appear significantly cheaper than standard prices. Suspicious platforms and attempted scams should be reported through the Dubai Police smart app, by calling 901 for non-emergencies, or via the eCrime platform.

Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that scammers often intensify fake ticketing campaigns ahead of major concerts and sporting events, exploiting urgency and fear of missing out. Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist, a Middle East-based event discovery and ticketing platform, warned that the clearest red flag is how payments are handled.

“The payment flow is the tell,” Ivan said, explaining that fake sites may use cloned payment gateways or push users into wallet transfers. He added that a common tactic involves OTP consent mismatch, where buyers believe they are approving a small charge, but end up authorising a much larger amount.

Ivan also said fraudsters frequently register lookalike domains days before ticket presales or major announcements, using unusual website endings and urgent discounts of 50 to 70 per cent for events that are not yet on sale or already sold out.

Cybersecurity experts previously told Khaleej Times that many of these scams are coordinated from outside the UAE and operate in short cycles, with fake domains taken down and quickly replaced, making early reporting critical to faster enforcement and takedowns.